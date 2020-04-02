'The Good Doctor' will no longer have Dr. Carly Lever

Share it:

This news contains spoilers for the end of the third season of 'The Good Doctor'.

It seems that the last (and dramatic) episode of the third season of 'The Good Doctor' did not only show us the departure of a character, there was another name that also said goodbye this season (although in a less clear way). We talk about the doctor Carly Lever, the character played by Jasika Nicole.

According to TVLine This regular character will not be returning for the fourth season of the ABC medical drama, which has already been confirmed for the 2020/21 season. It is true that the pathologist Carly has not been seen on the screen in some weeks, since she and the doctor Shaun murphy (Freddie Highmore) had broken up. However, no one expected it to be gone forever. And so it has been. Or at least he's stopped being someone regular.

This has been confirmed by the executive producer of the series, David Shore, who has stated that "I would love to bring her back. I love Jasika and I would love to see her on the show, but it won't be in the same capacity. "We had seen how the character had gone from being a recurring character to a regular one in the last season, but it seems that has been it, folks.

On the other hand, the great painful loss that the series has shown in this last episode has been that of the doctor Neil Melendez, who was saying goodbye to the audience dying of a shock septic after the injuries suffered in the brewery that collapsed as a result of the earthquake of the previous episode. The fandom was not expecting it, and neither were we.

St. Bonaventure is going to feel emptier in season four.