The Golden State Warriors report that Stephen Curry has the flu

The Golden State Warriors reported on Saturday night that their star, Stephen Curry, who returned to action this week after several months of absence due to injury, was low from the flu.

In the midst of global chaos due to the appearance of the Coronavirus, the Warriors' statement fell like a slab for NBA fans, who had to wait until the third line of the statement to know that Curry was not suffering from Coronavirus.

Here the Warriors statement

"This morning, Stephen Curry was diagnosed with influenza A by a positive viral test. We have identified his probable source contact that is not part of the basketball operations. It has no specific risk factors for COVID-19. Have seasonal flu. We have started treatment for Stephen and instituted our team's protocol for exposure to influenza. "