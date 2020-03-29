The Golden Globes change their rules for the COVID-19 Pandemic

Share it:

For the first time in its history, the Golden Globes will accept films for consideration without having had a theatrical release due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association reported.

Said association, which organizes the annual award, reported that films that are released first on television or some streaming service will still be eligible for the January 2021 awards. Generally, the Golden Globes have as a requirement that a film be shown in some cinema. of Los Angeles or by payment on demand, and which also has an official function for its voting members.









The Hollywood Foreign Press Association stressed that the change in the rules is temporary and that it will apply from March 15 to April 30, "a period that may be subject to review and extension."

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has yet to announce a similar move. The Oscar Awards specify that a film must have at least seven days of exhibition in commercial theaters in Los Angeles County with at least three shows a day. That rule has been criticized for several years in the face of the boom in streaming services, which in some cases would prefer that their films reach their subscribers directly.

The academy said last week that it was "evaluating all aspects in this uncertain landscape."

Most theaters in the United States are closed, including all those in Los Angeles, and many movies have chosen to cancel their screen releases to go directly to streaming or video-on-demand. The 78th Golden Globe Awards will be presented by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler next year.

