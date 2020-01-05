The Golden Globes 2020 is nominated for great stories

Share it:

The Golden Globes 2020 are about to start and many surprises await the cinephile audience. Parasito, Dolor and Gloria and The farewell are some of the films that compete in the shortlist for best foreign film.

The Golden Globes will take place this Sunday, January 5 at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, California, United States and will be broadcast live on different television channels and news portals worldwide.

In the list of nominees for best foreign film is presented to the best film productions in the world of cinema and these are the ones that compete in that category tonight:

Parasite – South Korea

Parasite tells the story of a family that is having a hard time financially, and to get ahead, one of its members begins to teach English to a family.

The farewell – United States / China

The Farewell tells the story of a Chinese woman, who finds out that her grandmother has cancer and will die. Her family plans a fake wedding as an excuse for everyone to say goodbye to her.

Portrait of a woman on fire – France

Portrait of a woman on fire transports the public to 1770 in France, where Marianne is an artist who lives with a young man who has doubts about his next marriage.

Les miserables – France

Pain and glory – Spain

Pain and glory is a production of Pedro Almodóvar. Antonio Banderas stars and narrates the life of a film director in the final stretch of his career.

With pain and glory he will count several actions that led him to the moment he is currently.