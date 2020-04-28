The God of Highschool: new details on the martial arts tournament in the new trailer

Share it:

A few hours ago Crunchyroll, the US legal streaming platform, distributed a new trailer of through its social networks The God of Highschool, according to Crunchyroll Original anime born from the collaboration with Line Webtoon to come distributed exclusively in July 2020 in worldwide simulcast.

We are having a chance to appreciate this spring season Tower of God, the first Korean webtoon to make the leap in Japanese animation. By the way, if it is still not clear how the tower of God works, take a look at our non-spoiler explanation. Thanks to the agreement signed between Naver, holder of the rights of Line Webtoon, is Crunchyroll, three exclusive series have been scheduled for 2020: the first as already mentioned is Tower of God, the second is The God of Highschool and will be aired in July, third in chronological order is Noblesse which we will probably see in the autumn.

The anime of MAP study (Yuri !!! on Ice, Inuyashiki, Kakegurui) will take care of adapting the events of Jin Mori (Tatsumaru Tachibana), Han Daewi (Kentaro Kumagai) and Yoo Mira (Ayaka Ohashi) in an epic tournament conducted by a mysterious organization in search of the best young Korean talents with the promise of fulfilling their desire, whatever it is. The new additions to the cast announced are:

Daisuke Namikawa: Park Mujin.

Tomokazu Sugita: Gang Manseok.

Yuki Kaida: Commissioner O.

Asami Tano: Commissioner P.

Kenji Hamada: Commissioner Q.

Chikairo Kobayashi: Commissioner R.

Tomokazu Seki: Presenter T.

We will find Sunghoo Park (Garo: Vanishing Line) and character design Manabu Akita (kakegurui), while Kiyoko Yoshimura (Dogs: Bullets & Carnage, Last Exile-Fam) will take care of the script and Arisa Okehazama of the music sector. THE new staff members revealed are instead:

Art director: Kuniko Iwatani, Sachiko Nishiguchi.

Color Coordination: Ami Kutsuna.

Director of Photography: Shigeki Asakawa.

Editing: Satoshi Aihara.

Sound Director: Kisuke Koizumi.

Sound Effects: Katsuhiro Nakano.

Music Producer: Yoshiki Kobayashi.

What do you think of this new anime scheduled for the summer season, were you already following the work online? We remind you that the Crunchyroll EXPO of 4 September is confirmed for the moment.