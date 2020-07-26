Entertainment

The God of High School, wrestler Sasha Banks reveals: "I love it, you have to watch it!"

Maria Rivera
During yesterday, Crunchyroll has published an interesting interview starring the American wrestler Sasha Banks, active on the SmackDown roster, current holder of the Women's Tag Team Championship. During the chat, the girl talked about her favorite anime and The God of High School.

The reporter opened the interview by asking: "Did the passion for anime or wrestling come first?", to which, the wrestler replied:"Souls, without a shadow of a doubt! I started seeing Sailor Moon at the age of five, every morning before I went to school. Usagi (Bunny in the Italian version) it was one of my models as a child. I always wanted to be number one and do good".

The discussion then moved on to the most recent The God of High School: "I love the fact that there is a tournament, because it allows me to see so many different characters and I have the freedom to cheer on the one who uses the style I like best. I'm curious to find out what the wishes of the three protagonists are. For now, however, I don't have a real favorite character, it's still early. It usually takes a while for me to become attached (Laughs)".

READ:  The God of High School: new event set for June 26, the premiere will be shown

Finally, the girl explained the strategy she would adopt if she were in a similar situation, also sending a message to the fans: "I'm interested in winning, nothing else. I always train and am constantly prepared to face any opponent. As a weapon, perhaps I would use my personalized rings. As for the anime, you have to watch it! Run and talk to your friends, that's what makes them so fun!".

And what do you think of it? Are you following the wrestler's advice? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to know more about the series, we remind you that an interesting behind the scenes of The God of High School was shared a few days ago.

