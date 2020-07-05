Entertainment

The God of High School: when and where to see the first episode of the anime

July 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
We are finally there, less than 24 hours left to the debut of The God of High School, the most awaited anime of the summer season with Re: Zero 2 is Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld. But where we need to connect, and especially at what time, to see the premiere of the series? Crunchyroll recently answered fans' question.

The God of High School premiere will air on Crunchyroll at 7:30 AM PDT on Monday 6 July 2020. In Italy, the time corresponds to 16:30, the same area previously occupied by the highly appreciated Tower of God. The anime will be broadcast for 13 episodes and will end definitively on September 28, 2020.

In case you don't know the series, we remind you that Crunchyroll describes the plot as follows: "A high schooler and his friends will compete in an epic tournament by borrowing power directly from the gods and discovering a mysterious organization along the way. Based on the Yongje Park comic". The original work has over 450 chapters available and is being serialized on the Webtoons.

And what do you say? Will you follow the anime? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to know something more instead, we refer you to the first trailer of The God of high School.

