The God of High School: the new promotional poster confirms the animation studio

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

2020 promises to be a crackling year for Crunchyroll, after the announcement of the animated productions that will appear on the streaming platform over the next few months. Among the different projects also figure God of High School, of which – in the last hours – a new promotional poster has been released.

Reddit user Karma110 shared the keyvisual on social networks, which shows the protagonists of the adventure in the foreground and confirms – in addition – involvement in the production of Crunchry Onigri LLC, which together with Studio Mappa will take care of the realization of the work.

God of High School showed up to the public several years ago as a "webtoon", a particular form of digital comic that originated mainly in South Korea, to then extend its popularity to the rest of the world. The growth of this new way of using the medium, however, has had an impact on the paper publication of the manwhas, which have undergone a significant drop in the market.

Without digressing further, we leave you the official description from God of High School's Crunchyroll:

"A high schooler and his friends will compete in an epic tournament by borrowing power directly from the gods and discovering a mysterious organization along the way. Based on the Yongje Park comic."

In addition to God of High School, titles such as Tower of God, Freakangels, In Specter and several other series belonging to the Crunchyroll Originals line will arrive on the streaming service.