The God of High School: the first, crazy trailer shows 10 and praise animations

Crunchyroll has unveiled many new features related to the anime adaptation of The God of High School, the famous webtoon created by the South Korean author Yongje Park. In addition to a series of information regarding the production and the staff, the site has announced the month in which it will be revealed on the release date and shown the first, crazy trailer of the series.

At the top of the article you can see the Italian preview of the anime, shared a few minutes ago by Crunchyroll IT. The animations, at first sight of the highest quality, will be taken care of by the guys from the animation studio MAP (Dororo, Hajime no Ippo: Rising, Banana Fish), directed by the talented for the occasion Sunghoo Park (Terror in Resonance, Yuri on Ice). The character design is instead the work of Akita Manabu (Kakegurui, Terror in Resonance, Rage of Bahamut).

As for dubbing, the role of the protagonist Jin Mori has been entrusted to Tatsumaru Tachibana, while Han Daewi and Yoo Mira will be respectively interpreted by Kentaro Kumaga is Ayaka Ohashi. The site confirmed that a release date will be revealed in the summer of 2020.

Crunchyroll describes the series as follows: "A high schooler and his friends will compete in an epic tournament by borrowing power directly from the gods and discovering a mysterious organization along the way. Based on the Yongje Park comic". We remind you that the original work has over 450 chapters available.

And what do you think of it? Do you have high expectations? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! For more information on the new manhwa adaptations instead, we recommend that you take a look at the list of Crunchyroll Originals.