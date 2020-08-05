The God of High School: the fighting style of the three protagonists, well explained

Share it:

The God of High School is depopulating all over the world and, net of a small stumbling block in episode 4, seems to be really destined to play the title of best summer anime with the giants of the sector, or Re: Zero 2, Oregairu 3 is Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2.

The anime has just finished the Seoul Tournament, but many fans have not yet fully understood the fighting styles used by the three protagonists during their climb. So how do Jin Mori, Han Daewi and Yoo Mira fight? Let's find out together.

Jin Mori relies on a variation of the martial art of Taekwondo, called Taekwondo renewed. Just like the original discipline, this fighting style is mainly based on fast and fluid shots, mainly dealt with the use of kicks. The blows mainly aim to hit the critical points of the belt upwards, and the user enhances their effectiveness by accumulating energy from the rotations of their body. Unlike classic Taekwondo, Mori's version integrates Wushu shots (Chinese martial arts) and boxing techniques, including the classic Bob & Weave (dodge and hit). In the world of The God of High School it is considered one of the strongest disciplines, although too limited in hand to hand and extremely tiring.

Han Daewi use the Full Contact Karate, a variant of Karate famous all over the world. The techniques mainly consist of parries, punches, kicks and blows made with other parts of the body, aimed mainly at the opponent's torso and head. Daewi uses simple combinations, which are often enough to knock out your opponent because of his terrifying physical strength. To all this the second protagonist combines his special technique: the Dance of the Four Gods. This attack consists of four combinations: Genbu, Suzaku, Byakko and Seiryu (normal or reverse), and deals heavy physical damage to the opponent, who often loses consciousness before the last hit.

Yoo Mirafinally relies on "Moonlight" sword style, or Moonlight Sword Style. The art of the sword is taught by her grandfather and includes at least 35 different techniques, all capable of knocking out the opponent in one shot. Contrary to what the name suggests, the sword style does not necessarily require a weapon to be used, but rather lends itself well to hand-to-hand combat. The style is based on the assumptions of Kendo but, as revealed by Mira herself, it has a decidedly more bloody history.

Of course in The God of High School there are dozens of different styles, and with the passage of time we will discover all the hidden potential of the three mentioned above.

And what do you say? Which one do you like best? Let us know with a comment! In case you are interested in the anime instead, we advise you to take a look at our first impressions of The God of High School.