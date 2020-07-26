Entertainment

The God of High School: the director tells how he transposed the various martial styles

July 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
Director Sunghoo Park, director of the animated series The God of High School, told Crunchyroll's microphones about his personal journey in the animation industry, talking about how he had a strong passion for this medium since childhood:

"To realize the dream of becoming an animator, in middle school and high school I concentrated on studying art. I entered a university in Korea that had a department dedicated to animation, but I decided to study abroad for the chance to expand my horizons. I had some problems deciding whether to go to America, where Pixar was located, or to Japan, where Macross was founded. In the end, I chose to study in Japan because of its strengths in traditional animation. "

During the interview, the director then clarified his involvement in The God of High School, explaining the sources he used in the transposition of martial arts:

"The God of High School tournament brings together different styles of martial arts in one place. For this reason I wanted to test them personally, but I had neither the time nor the budget, so all I could do was search them all on YouTube (lol). For example, I studied taekwondo techniques on YouTube, then reproduced their movements in hand-drawn key frames. I incorporated my shooting style to create very intense images that give the impression of great speed. "

He then concluded by telling the typical day for a director in the animation industry:

"Well, I start with the most important part of a director's job, the control of the storyboards, then I work on those of the episodes that have been assigned to me. Meetings and design checks follow, then I make the key frames for the episodes of which they are responsible and control the cuts of the other episodes ".

