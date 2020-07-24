The God of High School, the director speaks: "Fights? I studied a lot on YouTube"

Share it:

The special Crunchyrolls dedicated to The God of High School continue, and a few days after the broadcast of episode 4, the site has published another interesting study. In fact, an interview was shared a few minutes ago Sunghoo Park, director of the series that for the occasion has revealed many interesting behind the scenes.

The director first spoke of his relationship with souls and the proposed Map: "A series that definitely changed my life was Macross, I watched her while I was in elementary school, it was in that period that I decided to take the road of animation. I started studying art in high school, and later I attended university. Eventually I decided to finish my studies abroad and flew to Japan. I worked a lot and in the end I was contacted by Otsuka-san, the President of Studio Mappa, for the direction of The God of High School".

Park went on to talk about his working method and the particular animations of the series: "Martial arts tournament participants use dozens of different fighting styles, so I knew I should study them all. Not having the time and the budget I opted for the most comfortable solution, which is to inquire on YouTube. I studied the techniques and reproduced the movements by drawing the key frames by hand. To all this I have incorporated my style of direction, which involves a lot of movement from virtual cameras in order to give a sense of speed".

The Crunchyroll reporter then asked the following questions: "What is the part you most enjoyed working on? And which one is the most difficult?"To which, the director replied:"My favorite scenes were doubtful those in which the relationship between the three protagonists is deepened. Mori, Daewi and Mira participate in the tournament for strictly personal reasons, but seeing them grow as a group is fantastic. The most complex part is represented by the action scenes. There are many, and at the beginning I remember that we even thought of reducing them. We knew that many people would only follow the anime for the fighting though, so in the end we didn't seek any compromise".

And what do you think of it? Are you enjoying the anime? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, we recommend that you take a look at our first impressions of The God of High School.