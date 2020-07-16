The God of High School, the composer reveals: "We worked hard, we will excite you"

Share it:

A few minutes ago, Crunchyroll has published an interesting interview with protagonists Yoshiki Kobayashi and Arisa Okehazama, respectively sound director and composer of The God of High School. During the chat the two revealed interesting background on the production of the anime, plus some details on the next episodes.

Okehazama broke the ice by talking about his personal experience: "For me it is a first time, since I had never worked on an anime. The God of High School required many songs, all different from each other, so it was a great challenge. It was a unique experience for me, also because for the first time I was able to use Korean tools! I hope to work on other similar projects in the coming years". Kobayashi reinforced what his colleague said, adding some more information:"GOH is set in Korea, so we decided to mainly use Korean tools. We even visited South Korea to study the Samuel nori, this sort of very popular musical genre based on percussion. The fusion between this genre and Okehazama-san's music has led to an incredible result, that if combined with animations it can only make the listener shiver".

The two also briefly talked about the upcoming episodes, revealing what are the scenes that are looking forward to being broadcast (there are minor spoilers): "I personally can't wait to see Mori vs Daewi and Mori vs Jegal "Okeahazama replied. "For me all the fighting scenes are fantastic, but personally I can't wait to see those where the audience will be able to listen to Samuel nori"said Kobayashi.

The two closed leaving a message for the fans: "The God of High School is an anime with a lot of action, so I hope everyone can enjoy the fights. We have worked hard to tie the music with what is happening on the screen, so if you notice it, you will make us even happier". By clicking on the link at the bottom you can take a look at the full interview, in English.

And what do you think of it? Are you enjoying the anime? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, we recommend that you take a look at our first impressions of The God of High School.