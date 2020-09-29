The God of High School, the author celebrates the ending of the anime with a splendid artwork

The God of High School season finale was nothing short of explosive, and while waiting to find out whether or not we will receive a second season, author Yongje Park has decided to make a wonderful illustration of the 3 protagonists to thank the audience. The artwork, visible at the bottom, takes up a scene shown in the season finale.

The God of High School ended after a run that lasted just thirteen episodes. Presented as a series focused on martial arts, the work ended up evolving over and over again finally taking the form of a real fantasy, and moving the clashes from the GOH arena to immense doomsday scenarios.

The first season of the anime has transposed 112 chapters into 13 episodes, a frightening number, for an average of about 9 chapters per episode. Tower of God, the first anime based on a Webtoon broadcast during the last spring season, has adapted in the same time span just under 80. At the moment The God of High School is still in progress and has more than 480 chapters available, all available for free on the official website of Webtoon.

What do you think of it? Did you like this first season? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to know ours, you can take a look at the review of The God of High School.