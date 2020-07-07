The God of High School starts now, the first episode is available on Crunchyroll Italia

Share it:

The God of High School has finally landed on Crunchyroll and, needless to say, the servers went haywire due to the appalling number of people connected. The site is currently working on solving the crash problems and allowing everyone to see the first episode of the anime in "set up / stand up".

At the bottom of the article you can find the Crunchyroll post and access the first episode. The moment we are writing the platform continues to suffer several crashes and consequently, we will have to wait a few hours before the situation returns to normal and the episode becomes accessible to everyone.

On June 26, Crunchyroll showed the first five minutes of The God of High School premiere, enjoying considerable success. Fans were eagerly awaiting the arrival of what is expected to be one of the best series of 2020 and consequently, it was foreseeable that the servers would have encountered some problems.

In case you knew the original work, we remind you that Crunchyroll describes the plot as follows: "A high schooler and his friends will compete in an epic tournament by borrowing power directly from the gods and discovering a mysterious organization along the way. Based on the Yongje Park comic". The anime will consist of 13 episodes.

