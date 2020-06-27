Entertainment

The God of High School: revealed the number of episodes of the anime

June 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
2020 is turning into a particularly important year for Korean editorial productions, as the most successful titles are finally starting to receive an animated adaptation. The next incoming anime from a Korean manga is the highly anticipated The God of High School.

Tower of God was a hit last season, to the point that production already appears to have put in a second series. In this regard, we remind you that the homonym manhwa of SIU it has more than 400 chapters under its belt, therefore we refer you to the dedicated news if you want to resume the story from the end of the anime.

Anyway, from the Korean publishing universe the next one to make its sensational debut is The God of High School, pillar of Webtoon with hundreds of numbers behind it. The anime will begin its adventure on July 6th on Crunchyroll which describes the story as follows: "A high schooler and his friends will compete in an epic tournament by borrowing power directly from the gods and discovering a mysterious organization along the way. Based on the Yongje Park comic".

READ:  Dark Souls 3 exceeds 10 million units sold and the saga 27 million

A leak also recently confirmed that the season 1 will consist of 13 episodes. Finally, we remind you that the studio in charge of the animations is MAPPA, the company currently working on Attack on Titan 4.

And you, however, what do you think of The God of High School, are you interested in vision? Let us know with a comment below.

