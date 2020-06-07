The God of High School: Opening and Ending Theme of the anime revealed in July

Share it:

The release date of is slowly approaching The God of High School, according to the eight Crunchyroll Originals arriving between 2020 and 2021. About one month after the arrival of the Ragnarok, however, new information was shared, this time concerning the opening and closing theme songs of the anime.

The Opening will be titled Contradiction and will be curated by the famous Japanese electronic / dance music artist KSUKE and sung by Tyler Carter, while the Ending Theme will be WIN, song composed and performed by the Korean boy band CIX. Both pieces were made specifically for the anime.

KSUKE spoke to Crunchyroll's microphones stating the following: "I am very excited, I can't wait for people to listen to Contradiction. The idea was to build a strong piece, which best represents the clashes shown in The God of High School. The song will be available worldwide and I hope the audience can appreciate it and listen to it while enjoying the anime!"

Seunghun of CIX instead expressed his love for the anime: "I love webtoons, I started reading them from an early age and conitnuai during my school career. The God of High School was one of those my friends and I talked about all the time! I love the fact that it is so exaggerated, all the characters are fantastic. Personally however, if I had to choose one, I would say Jin Mori, the protagonist!"

And what do you think of it? Ready for the anime's debut? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at the latest trailer of The God of High School, published by Crunchyroll about two weeks ago.