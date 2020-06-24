The God of High School: new event set for June 26, the premiere will be shown

Share it:

A few moments ago, Crunchyroll announced that next June 26th there will be a special event dedicated to The God of High School, the highly anticipated anime taken from the Webtoon of Yongje Park. During the "Digital Event" i will also be shown first five minutes of the premiere, whose official debut is expected on July 6, 2020.

Apparently the event was carried out in collaboration with some members of Study MAP, so as to promote anime in the west. In addition to the possibility of seeing the first part of episode one, connected users will be able to attend a documentary on the making off of the anime, listen to the statements of the series' music producers and discover some other interesting curiosities. They will also be present Tatsumaru Tachibana (voice of Jin Mori), Kentaro Kumagai (Han Daewi), Ayaka Ohashi (Yoo Mira) and the authors of the two acronyms.

The event will be held at 16:00 (PDT), which in our time zone corresponds to about one in the morning. In case you are already in bed you don't have to worry, since Crunchyroll should publish a reply on its YouTube channel once the broadcast has ended.

And what do you think of it? Will you follow the event? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are looking for other news instead, we suggest you take a look at the Crunchyroll calendar of summer 2020.