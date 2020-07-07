The God of High School is trending on Twitter: for fans it is better than ONE PIECE and Tower of God

The God of High School arrived on Crunchyroll yesterday. After a long wait, another Crunchyroll Original finally saw its debut and once again is based on a manhwa, or a Korean comic. Despite being less famous than the Japanese counterpart, they are carving out a space among fans.
Waiting to find out if the new souls produced by Crunchyroll can detonate the world of manhwa definitively, surely the world has greatly appreciated the first episode of The God of High School. An exciting and frenetic episode that has already highlighted the good qualities of the story and the characters as well as the capacity of the MAP study, in charge of animating the TV series.
Fans were delighted by the twenty minutes they witnessed and some have already congratulated Studio MAPPA for their work, also showing some animation sequences. In the tweets that you can see at the bottom there are some scenes and opinions of fans from all over the globe, with someone who even has dared to compare it to ONE PIECE or another recent manhwa product, Tower of God.
Waiting to see if the first episode was a straw fire or if the anime has intrinsic qualities, we refer you to our first impressions of The God of High School.
After watching 900+ episodes of One Piece, and a whole one episode of God Of Highschool, I can honestly say pic.twitter.com/V6Lpkmc4wQ
– Wōden | CW: Bleach (@Wodencreativ) July 6, 2020
God of Highschool anime is adapted so much better than Tower of God’s 😭 pic.twitter.com/crvgH348IY
– 🍁Jaro🍁 # BLM ✊🏾 (@jarajoart) July 6, 2020
Y’all better start God of Highschool pic.twitter.com/dmEk6nDhdB
– 𝕃𝕢𝕧𝕖𝕤𝕖 (@FuhrerLqve) July 6, 2020
God of High School is trending. People seems to love it and the first episode is so good! THANK YOU MAP AND ALL THE STAFF! 😭❤️💯
– Zilch ゼ ロ (OnS Ch. 92 therapy) (@Zilch_Saber) July 6, 2020
At first God of High School was trending in Animation, but now it's currently trending in the United States …. is it possibly trending worldwide ?! Someone from another country, please tell me …. #GodofHighSchool
– Mi (@sooper_sleepy) July 6, 2020
This was so perfect bro
That episode solidified my opinion that God of highschool is gonna be one of the top new gens pic.twitter.com/5ZV8WSTSjk
– 🈴️ 雷 ⃝ 影 ⃝❻⚡ | God of Highschool SZN (@Jayzus___) July 6, 2020
god of highschool episode was gas need the next one 😭 pic.twitter.com/Dq65ktP8OC
– kib👺 (@kiibby_) July 6, 2020
DUDE MAP SNAPPED ON THESE FIGHTS IN GOD OF HIGHSCHOOL HOLY CRAP IS AMAZING !!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NAZoFHrLHS
– 🍃 Jake Uzumaki 🍃 TWEWY ANIME HYPE 🔥 (@ jacobhuston14) July 6, 2020
