The God of High School is trending on Twitter: for fans it is better than ONE PIECE and Tower of God

The God of High School arrived on Crunchyroll yesterday. After a long wait, another Crunchyroll Original finally saw its debut and once again is based on a manhwa, or a Korean comic. Despite being less famous than the Japanese counterpart, they are carving out a space among fans.

Waiting to find out if the new souls produced by Crunchyroll can detonate the world of manhwa definitively, surely the world has greatly appreciated the first episode of The God of High School. An exciting and frenetic episode that has already highlighted the good qualities of the story and the characters as well as the capacity of the MAP study, in charge of animating the TV series.

Fans were delighted by the twenty minutes they witnessed and some have already congratulated Studio MAPPA for their work, also showing some animation sequences. In the tweets that you can see at the bottom there are some scenes and opinions of fans from all over the globe, with someone who even has dared to compare it to ONE PIECE or another recent manhwa product, Tower of God.

Waiting to see if the first episode was a straw fire or if the anime has intrinsic qualities, we refer you to our first impressions of The God of High School.