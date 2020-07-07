The God of High School: first impressions of the anime on Crunchyroll

Share it:

After a premiere that finally revealed the official animated adaptation to the world, The God of High School debuted on Crunchyroll, further igniting the summer season of this 2020. This new animated product is taken from the respective and long-lived web manhwa South Korean written and illustrated by Yongje Park, Published on Webtoon and serialized in 2011, which received an official English translation in 2014 and which ultimately obtained an exclusive adaptation among the ranks of Crunchyroll Originalsanimated by the studio Map (the same struggling with the fourth season of The Attack of the Giants), which will accompany us in simulcast until September 28, 2020 with a total of 13 episodes. We have carefully watched the first episode and these are our first impressions of the new anime inspired by a Korean comic.

The high school tournament

The episode that opens the dance, titled set up / stand up, initially takes us to a beach far from any urban center, where we will witness cryptic discussions of a political nature that are difficult to understand at first glance, but could open up to a less superficial context than what is possible to guess from the minutes that will follow and directly connected to particular tournament fulcrum of the work.

Welcomed by an explosive opening, we will attend a flashback of the protagonist in which his grandfather intimate him to study a lot and make many friends and then disappear in the rain. A young man Jin Moripromising to do so, he will wake up in his small home, realizing the late hours for an important meeting. In a hurry, Jin will rush into the city with his bicycle, starting one reckless ride, dodging obstacles, hitting pedestrians and jumping over the guardrail of a road, effectively breaking it.

Meanwhile, in the city there is an insistent talk of a high school fight tournament, the God of High School, inaugurated on the same day and open to all martial arts styles. Qualifying will take place on the same day in the KROG Arena in the center of Seoul and an event promised both by potential participants and by spectators is expected, so much so as to attract even outsiders of the high school belt, as well as martial arts practitioners that we will see in a park, where we will also get to know another protagonist, Yu Mira, apparently very shy, who will ask the group of athletes for information on the direction of the aforementioned arena, impressed by the grace of the young woman.

While we are witnessing a kind of bodily performance by the group to impress the girl, visibly affected by the sculpted body of the group, Jin will break in with her bicycle, violently hitting Mira in the face with one of the wheels of the vehicle. However, this time Jin's itinerary has undergone a change, since during the initial journey he came across an old woman who suffered a snatch. He, full of compassion and imagining all the vicissitudes of the elderly lady, launches in pursuit of the thief, crossed a moment before on board a motorcycle.

Jin will apologize for the accident with Mira, but she will not hear any furious reason, until the true nature of that daring race of our protagonist comes out. Without thinking twice, the girl will join him in a mad chase, exhibiting all the possible fighting character, between unlikely traffic dodges and aerial shots that will nevertheless end up in a hole in the water. The two won't be able to stop the attacker all the way when a third protagonist he will make his triumphant entry, stopping the fugitive with a well-punched punch while remaining still in the middle of the road.

We will therefore get acquainted with Han Daewi, a boy with an apparently placid nature, whom we only glimpsed shortly before disconnecting from his part-time job and probably heading towards the arena where the elimination rounds will take place, also crossing the thief without intervening in the first instance, remaining apparently impassive.

An unexpected battle royale

The time has finally come Seoul preliminary rounds of the God of High School tournament, where our protagonists managed to arrive on time and will make a first acquaintance with each other: as was easily understood, all three are competitors. The above competition will allow

the use of any martial art and weapon, without well-defined rules, in order to make the opponent admit defeat or directly knock him out. There is no time limit and no restrictive rule during combat, and everything will be governed by gods bracelets in possession of each competitor who will score accurately the vital parameters of the wearer, tools which in turn are connected to nanomachines injected into everyone's blood, which in addition to real-time monitoring of physical conditions can instantly heal all types of wounds. In this way, the competitors will be able to give vent to all their forces in the clashes, to proclaim the winner of each regional elimination that will be able to access the actual tournament.

We will discover immediately after the entry of all the participants in the arena that is about to start unbeknownst to all a real one battle royale, where all members will face each other indiscriminately. After the first few moments of disbelief of the participants, the conflict will begin, with various types of scuffles and where we will see our three protagonists at work emerging from the crowd as skilled fighters. Together with the trio, we will see other very skilled contenders who will also stand out for their aesthetics, which we will get to know in the next episodes of The God of High School.

After exchanging thrilling blows, he will enter the arena Gang Manseok, a man with precedents considered very strong and potential candidate to win the clash, who will even enter with a handicap on the maximum health in relation to the participants, and who will immediately demonstrate that he is serious, defeating all the competitors, except our protagonist Jin who will resist his blow and who will launch the attack in turn, thus ending this first compelling episode.

Korean energy and style

The energy and adrenaline certainly is not lacking in The God of High School, which cheered us immediately and for the duration of the episode with a relentless, frenetic and extremely lively soundtrack. The rhythm with which the events were narrated is fast and pressing, also due to the need to tell a lot in a few episodes, but that did not give us the impression of narrative superficiality that sometimes afflicts the long tales condensed in a few episodes.

The alternation of more peculiar design styles of good quality at the same time and with dynamism it pleasantly struck us, declining the visual in an animation sector that surprised us only in some situations, where however the fights, which present themselves as the main course of the opera, they entertained us masterfully. In this sense, it will be reasonable to expect clashes with a high rate of spectacularity and special special techniques for each character who will take part in the great high school competition.

We had little time to do a detailed analysis of the main characters and their construction, but there are someand excellent bases albeit slightly stereotyped, on which we will be able to dwell in view of the full review. Finally, the concept behind the product has proved intriguing and simple, and we can't wait to learn more, aware that we have only tasted on the surface what the animated adaptation of the manhwa of Yongje Park has in store for us.