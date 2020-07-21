Entertainment

The God of High School: Crunchyroll takes us behind the scenes to discover the anime

July 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
If you were also surprised by the quality of The God of High School, the new anime of Studio Mappa broadcast on Crunchyroll, you will be happy to know that the streaming site recently posted a long video showing the behind the scenes of the production, complete with interviews with the staff and the author Yongje Park.

"It's a dream come true, I feel like I have achieved the most important goal ever"said the creator of the series,"personally I am very satisfied with the final result, and in particular with the way the staff managed the pacing of the story". The anime producer joined the choir, stating that:"This work needed a studio that could handle animations and pacing. It had to be Map".

Perhaps most surprising was the use of motion capture, technique chosen by the director Sunghoo Park to give life to the fights. Rather than simply imitating the Webtoon style, the director has chosen to hire combat experts to treat with dignity the different styles shown in the work, from taekwondo to taekkyon. At the top of the article you can take a look at the full video.

And what do you think of it? Are you enjoying the series? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, we suggest you take a look at our first special on The God of High School.

