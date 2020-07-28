Entertainment

The God of High School: Critical Rain for Episode 4, What Happened?

July 28, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Over the past few months, no anime has received the same praise as The God of High School, the Crunchyroll series based on the homonymous Webtoon of Yongje Park. After three episodes of fine workmanship however, something would seem to have broken in episode number four, currently criticized online by thousands of people.

Episode four unexpectedly pauses the Seoul Tournament, deciding instead to focus on the character of Yoo Mira. The problem, for many fans, lies in the editing and pacing of the episode, which is really too fast, off topic and confusing. After all, the events narrated were transposed in just twenty minutes in what in Webtoon was a short narrative arc.

As you can see at the bottom, the fans criticized the cuts and the general superficiality with which the chapters 25 to 30 were adapted. Moreover, the resolution of the confrontation between the three heroes and the President of the Ohseong group seemed almost accidental, and was finally placed on the back burner immediately after the resumption of the tournament.

And what do you think of it? Do you agree with the criticisms? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity once again to advise you to take a look at our first study on The God of High School, so as to understand its strengths and weaknesses.

READ:  Detective Conan, the author reveals: "I admit it, I didn't think it would last so long"

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.