The God of High School: Critical Rain for Episode 4, What Happened?

Over the past few months, no anime has received the same praise as The God of High School, the Crunchyroll series based on the homonymous Webtoon of Yongje Park. After three episodes of fine workmanship however, something would seem to have broken in episode number four, currently criticized online by thousands of people.
Episode four unexpectedly pauses the Seoul Tournament, deciding instead to focus on the character of Yoo Mira. The problem, for many fans, lies in the editing and pacing of the episode, which is really too fast, off topic and confusing. After all, the events narrated were transposed in just twenty minutes in what in Webtoon was a short narrative arc.
As you can see at the bottom, the fans criticized the cuts and the general superficiality with which the chapters 25 to 30 were adapted. Moreover, the resolution of the confrontation between the three heroes and the President of the Ohseong group seemed almost accidental, and was finally placed on the back burner immediately after the resumption of the tournament.
And what do you think of it? Do you agree with the criticisms? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity once again to advise you to take a look at our first study on The God of High School, so as to understand its strengths and weaknesses.
* God of Highschool episode 4 *
This is the weakest episode of GOH so far. I want to preface the fact that I don't think the episode was bad but it lack some set to make it better. I was more invested in the last 3 minutes of the episode. (1/8) pic.twitter.com/irCY2gLmgV
– AAADATTERY (@aaadattery) July 27, 2020
Jesus, God of High School episode 4 was utter trash. Felt like watching a speed run. Also why was Mira's injury not healed by those nanomachines?
– Daniel (@ACertainDaniel) July 27, 2020
God of HighSchool was cool until Episode 4 lul. I mean my enjoyment is purely based on Mappa's animation but the plot seems so wack
– Zucco (@ZuccoZK) July 28, 2020
God of High School is like … what is even happening? That episode honestly didn't make any sense to have then. Why is there a rescue arc in episode 4? I dont care enough about the chars yet for that to be impactful. Welp. #GodofHighSchool
– Sienna (@TheLynWick) July 28, 2020
Add Comment