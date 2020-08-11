The God of High School and the similarities with Dragon Ball: all the quotes in the anime

Share it:

Yongje Park, author of The God of High School, has stated several times that he has passionate about anime and comics thanks to Dragon Ball, the historical series by Akira Toriyama. The similarities between the two works are obvious, and episode 6 of the anime put some unequivocal quotes into the mix, how will the fans react?

In episode 6, viewers got to know "The Six", the strongest group of warriors in Park's work. Each of these is the master of a specific fighting style, and during Mujin's explanation, a mural is shown in which the figure of Sun Wukong, the Monkey King who inspired the character of Goku.

Jin Mori himself has several similarities with GokuThey both have a simple morality, they have lost their parents and lived with their grandfather, they particularly care about their friends, they want to fight with increasingly stronger people and train constantly. The character of Jin is, as revealed by the author, inspired by the protagonist of Dragon Ball, with whom he shares the desire to improve and a sense of humor.

Of course, the quotes do not end there, but to continue talking about them we should analyze the original work and delve into spoiler territory. For the moment we leave you with the comments of the fans, who, as you can see below, have grasped the similarities between the two works.

What do you think of it? Are you enjoying the anime? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to know more instead, we suggest you take a look at our in-depth analysis on the fighting style of the three protagonists and on our first impressions of the God of High School.