The God of High School: a special cameo for Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. is now a world-renowned actor, recognized by everyone primarily for his role as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If fans of the rich and brilliant Tony Stark were wondering when they would see him again, the answer is surprising, in fact he makes a nice cameo in the second episode of The God of High School .

Yongje Park opera fans know that in the original webcomic the author had made Barack Obama the role of the President of the United States, and it is not at all strange if we think that the initial project dates back more than 10 years ago. So not only was it decided to change people for the anime adaptation but it was chosen Tony Stark, with a face extremely similar to that of Robert Downey Jr., to fill this role.

In an interview for Crunchyroll it was confirmed that during the creation of the character the director, after seeing the initial sketches that already recalled the face of Downey Jr., wanted to make him as similar as possible to the actor. The result is certainly faithful and at the same time nice, as you can see in the post at the bottom of the page.

The director, Sunghoo Park, discussed the various changes related to the figure of the president, and while Obama would no longer appear in history, as well as the current Trump, they preferred to create a character that according to them "He looked like an American President". The manhwa author did not miss the opportunity to define Robert Downey Jr. as "the image of a perfect president, as I had drawn it in the comic ".

Recall that the series The God of High School is available on Crunchyroll, and that recently it has become a trend on Twitter, where some fans have even called it better than ONE PIECE and Tower of God.