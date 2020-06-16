The God of High School, a new trailer online: the release date has also been revealed

Share it:

A few moments ago Crunchyroll has posted a new trailer for The God of High School, the highly anticipated TV adaptation from the famous Webtoon of Yongje Park. The preview, available at the top of the article with Italian subtitles, also reveals the release date of the anime.

After months of heartbreaking wait, it is finally official: The God of High School will debut on July 6, 2020 exclusively on Crunchyroll worldwide. At the bottom you can take a look at a new key visual in which are portrayed Jin Mori, Han Daewi and Yoo Mira, the three protagonists of the anime.

Crunchyroll describes the series as follows: "A high schooler and his friends will compete in an epic tournament by borrowing power directly from the gods and discovering a mysterious organization along the way. Based on the Yongje Park comic". We remind you that the original work has over 450 chapters available and that it is available for free on the official website of Webtoons.

Among other news, the streaming site has confirmed that the series will receive an English dubbing, in a similar way to what happened with Tower of God, another Crunchyroll Original currently on the air. The series will be produced by Mappa, the same studio involved in the realization of Attack on Titan 4 is Jujutsu Kaisen.

And what do you think of it? Are you waiting for the series? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!