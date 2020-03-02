The goals of Madrid who decided on the 'Classic'

It was the 70th minute of the match. Toni Kroos, Marcelo and Vinicius they joined in left band. The Brazilian saw the hole and ran to the uncheck. And the German realized. Vinicius faced the area from the left side completely alone, without any defense 'culé' in between. His shot found the deviation of Piqué and ended up slipping through the goal of ter Stegen.

Vinicius Junior has become with this goal in the youngest footballer (19 years and 233 days) to score in a 'Classic' in the XXI century. The Brazilian surpasses Leo Messi with this data.

Mariano He scored the other goal of the match at the last minute when all Barcelona were already in the opposite field looking for a draw.

Carvajal pulled quickly from the band and Mariano quickly faced the Blaugrana goal. 2-0 and the 'Classic' for Real Madrid.