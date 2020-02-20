Sports

The goals of Atalanta – Valencia in Carousel Deportivo

February 19, 2020
Edie Perez
The Valencia Club de Fútbol fell defeated in San Siro against Atalanta by a forceful 4-1 in which the Italian team showed a lot of effectiveness but also defensive fragility. Cheryshev's goal gives hope to Celades.

At 15 minutes a center of Papu Gómez to the second stick Hateboer hunted it, which won the game behind Valencianista, and marked the first goal against a Jaume that could do little.

Valencia would react and have opportunities to tie, but before the break, Josip Ilicic He was the second in the Italian team to put things much more complicated to the team of Albert Celades.

Already in the second act, the Atalanta maintained the tendency of the first act and made things almost impossible when Rowing Freuler scored a spectacular goal from outside the area.

But when Valencia looked like it couldn't fall lower in the game, again Hateboer stood alone before Jaume Domenech to make the room so much and bring delirium to the stands of Giuseppe Meazza.

However, the tie was not closed, because Denis Cheryshev, who had just entered the game, gave air to Valencia with a goal that gives hope to the team of Albert Celades.

