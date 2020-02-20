The goals of Atalanta – Valencia in Carousel Deportivo

The Valencia Club de Fútbol fell defeated in San Siro against Atalanta by a forceful 4-1 in which the Italian team showed a lot of effectiveness but also defensive fragility. Cheryshev's goal gives hope to Celades.

At 15 minutes a center of Papu Gómez to the second stick Hateboer hunted it, which won the game behind Valencianista, and marked the first goal against a Jaume that could do little.

➡️ Atalanta opens the scoring after a good first leg of the match

📊 No other Serie A team has scored as many goals this season in all competitions as Atalanta (73 in 32 games) pic.twitter.com/zgQF20UzwB – Sports Carousel (@carrusel) February 19, 2020

Valencia would react and have opportunities to tie, but before the break, Josip Ilicic He was the second in the Italian team to put things much more complicated to the team of Albert Celades.

➡️ After a very corner shot, Atalanta increases his lead thanks to Iličić

📊 Atalanta have scored 10 goals in this UCL pic.twitter.com/NAcw1LEmGk – Sports Carousel (@carrusel) February 19, 2020

Already in the second act, the Atalanta maintained the tendency of the first act and made things almost impossible when Rowing Freuler scored a spectacular goal from outside the area.

➡️ The Atalanta win does not stop and so we narrate the third goal in Carousel

😯 This is the most bulky defeat of Valencia in qualifying matches in the UCL (excluding the final with the RM in May 2000) pic.twitter.com/NvHSFPzglG – Sports Carousel (@carrusel) February 19, 2020

But when Valencia looked like it couldn't fall lower in the game, again Hateboer stood alone before Jaume Domenech to make the room so much and bring delirium to the stands of Giuseppe Meazza.

Así️ So the fourth goal sounded Atalanta in Carousel

⚽️ Valencia, in the Champions League, has never traced a match in which he was losing by two goals difference pic.twitter.com/mmOw6wkV5Y – Sports Carousel (@carrusel) February 19, 2020

However, the tie was not closed, because Denis Cheryshev, who had just entered the game, gave air to Valencia with a goal that gives hope to the team of Albert Celades.