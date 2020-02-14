Sports

The goal of Raúl de Tomás celebrated by Benfica

February 13, 2020
Raúl de Tomás arrived at Spanish in this winter market from Benfica. He did not meet the goals in the Portuguese club and the eagles decided to sell the player for 20 million euros, price for which they bought it at Real Madrid.

But that was not the only condition of the contract. The agreement also includes a clause of two million euros for objectives. Among them, that the parakeet striker reached the five-goal figure with Espanyol. Number reached before Mallorca at the head of a center Darder from within the area.

Auction for the one will receive half a million euros the Chinese presiding club Chen Yansheng. It may be the most expensive header in the history of Espanyol, but the goal was for the parakeets to get their first league victory at home.

