The goal of Cristiano Ronaldo in the classic scorer drought

December 19, 2019
Edie Perez
If something was missing from Classic between Barcelona and Real Madrid This Wednesday was the goal. Messi and Benzema were not right, Griezmann and Luis Suarez seemed absent … Ter Stegen and Courtois almost no trouble and the score ended as it began. Meanwhile, a regular in the classics of the last decade scored a goal that has gone around the world and does not stop receiving praise on the networks.

Cristiano Ronaldo He scored the Juventus victory goal in his match against Sampdoria. And it was not a bit more. In the networks and in all media, the tremendous leap of the Portuguese is praised to head a ball that ended up being 2-1 for his team.

It is likely that many Real Madrid fans miss CR7. Carousel commentators recalled their importance last night. Mijatovic did it recognizing that for the first time he had missed it. "With a killer Real Madrid wins today by a win"He said in the SER after the game.

Luis Suarez Miramontes It was on the same line when he stressed that when Benzema does not score Madrid, he has a quality problem for the goal. In his opinion, it is evident when Sergio Ramos ends up being one of the players with the most scoring contribution of the team.

