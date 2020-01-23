‘The girls’, with Natalia de Molina, will be released at the Berlinale 2020

Share it:

After the short films ‘The night of all things’ and ‘Zimsko Sunce’, which have gone through several international festivals, Pilar Palomero debuts in the film with ‘Girls’, a drama starring Natalia de Molina and Andrea Fandos and that portrays many of today's women through the education they received in the early 1990s in Spain.

Produced by Inicia Films and Bteam Prods, the film will be released internationally next February in the Berlin International Film Festival, following the steps of ‘Summer 1993’, by Carla Simón, and where she will be eligible for the Grand Jury Prize in the Generation K Plus Section.

The film revolves around Celia, an 11-year-old girl who studies in a nun school in Zaragoza and lives with her mother. Brisa, a newcomer companion from Barcelona, ​​will be her best accomplice in her early teens. Together they will undertake an unforgettable trip that, with the Spain of the Expo and the 92 Olympics as a backdrop, will discover that life is made of many truths and some lies.

The cast is completed with a group of Aragonese girls for whom this film is their debut in the world of acting.