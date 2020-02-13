"The girls well", "Spider" and "Pain and glory", favorites in Platinum Awards

Share it:

Mexico.- "The girls well", "Spider" and "Dolor and Gloria" are some of the films shortlisted in more categories for the seventh edition of the Platinum Xcaret Awards of Ibero-American Cinema, as announced by the organization this Wednesday from Mexico City .

The award ceremony of these awards of the audiovisual industry of the 23 Latin American countries will be held on May 3 and for the third time at the Gran Tlachco Theater of the Xcaret hotel, in the Mexican Riviera Maya.

However, for the first time, the hotel company Xcaret will go from being sponsor of the event to co-organizer, and, as indicated by Enrique Cerezo, president of the Entity of Rights Management of Audiovisual Producers of Spain (EGEDA), company that created the awards , the headquarters will remain the same "at least a couple of years".

This Wednesday the 20 shortlisted in each category were announced in an act in which actors such as Maite Perroni, Humberto Busto, Ana Serradilla or Omar Chaparro, who will also be the conductor of the gala.

Among the candidates who passed the first filter, Spain has 67 productions, Mexico with 53 and Argentina and Brazil with 44 each, leading the preselections to the seventh edition of the Platinum Xcaret Awards.

In March, the final list of finalist films in each category will be announced. In this edition, the number seven, the Platinum Awards inaugurate two categories: better male interpretation of cast in miniseries or teleserie and better female interpretation of cast in miniseries or teleseries.

Mexican actor Omar Chaparro participates this Wednesday during a press conference at the presentation of the Platinum Xcaret 2020 Awards, at an event held in Mexico City (Mexico). EFE / José Méndez







With this, this film festival seeks to adapt to new business models in the world of audiovisual production, which tends increasingly towards content-demand platforms such as Netflix, HBO or Amazon Prime Video. Thanks to the existence of these companies, the volume of films produced each year has increased exponentially. "Many things are being done, many more than before. Thanks to the opening provided by the platforms, there is work for everyone," Mexican actress Ana Serradilla told Efe.

He also agreed with her the Mexican actor Erik Hayser, who said that "we are in a great moment, so the Platinum have taken relevance. Every time we have better products to offer the rest of the world."

A level selection

The productions chosen to represent Mexico, which will choose to be present among the finalists in the section of best Latin American fiction film, are "Las chicas bien", by Alejandra Márquez Abella and "Chicuarotes", by Gael García Bernal.

Alejandro Amenábar for "While the war lasts"; Jon Garaño, Aitor Arregi and José Mari Goenaga for "The infinite trench"; and Pedro Almodóvar for "Pain and Glory" are the Spanish directors who may qualify for the best director award. Joaquín Cosío for "Belzebuth" and Damián Alcázar for "The Mongolian plot" are the Mexicans nominated among the 20 actors who opt for the best male performance award.

Mexican actors Maite Perroni (i) and Humberto Busto (d) participate this Wednesday during a press conference at the presentation of the 2020 Xcaret Platinum Awards, at an event held in Mexico City (Mexico). EFE / José Méndez.



On the part of Spain, Antonio Banderas is shortlisted for "Pain and glory", Antonio de la Torre for "The infinite trench" and Karra Elejalde for "While the war lasts". Gael García Bernal and Alejandra Márquez Abella will also be the only Mexicans who may be among the finalists in the category of best direction. In better feminine interpretation, the Mexican Noelle Schönwald is found for "La mala noche", Gabriela Cartol for "La Camarista" and Ilse Salas for "The girls well".

Among others, there are also the Spanish Belén Cuesta for "La trenche infinita" and Marta Nieto for "Madre".

The platinum meeting point

Also, the Platinum Awards have been taking a tint of meeting between people linked to the cinema, in addition to being an important recognition for actors, directors, screenwriters or directors of photography, among others.

For this reason, during the days of the celebration, Platino Industria will take place for the first time, a meeting that will bring together television companies, sales agents and exhibitors, among others, from more than 30 countries to strengthen commercial ties. Once again these awards will build bridges between Latin America, Spain and Portugal to give voice to Latin American cinema, which has always had an evident union and increasingly, to emerge as a worthy competitor of the English film industry.

"It is very important that it is beginning to give the relevance it has. There are 23 countries that are sharing talent, entertainment and culture and there is much to tell the world.

It's been seven years of these awards that are exalting our work and that of all our colleagues, "Maite Perroni, actress and member of RBD, told Efe.