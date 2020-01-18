The girls of Kaguya-sama: Love is War celebrate 2020 in a beautiful official artwork

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Aka Akasaka, author of the famous Romcom Kaguya-sama: Love is War, has recently published a new illustration featuring all the girls in her manga, to celebrate the success of the past five years and the arrival of the brand new volume 17. The work, last month, broke the 10 million wall of copies in circulation.

At the bottom you can take a look at the artwork in question, already awarded by Reddit users with over 3000 upvotes. From left to right the young mangaka has portrayed Ai Hayasaka, the co-protagonist's young sister Kei Shirogane and the beautiful one Tsubame Koyasu, the protagonist is at the center Kaguya Shinomiya and the hilarious Chika Fujiwara and below Maki Shijo and the student council supervisor Miko Iino, character still unknown to the viewers of the anime.

Volume 17 was released today in Japan and includes chapters 162 through 171. The manga has currently published 174 total chapters. Given the amount of material available, it would not surprise us an early renewal for a third season of the anime, after the airing of Kaguya-sama: Love is War 2 in April.

And what do you think of it? Are you reading the work of Aka Akasaka? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!