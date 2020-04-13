the girls meeting by the Covid-19

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It's been 10 years since Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte filmed their last scene together in the movie ‘Sex in New York 2’. And since then the rumors about a meeting to finalize the story with a third installment have not stopped. Not even when in 2018 Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall They were starring in a dispute on Twitter that ended very, very badly. Now, over the years, the four protagonists of the legendary HBO series have participated together in an internet ‘podcast’ called ‘Bradshaw Boys’. The actresses recorded a message of support for the health team that works hard in New York, one of the main cities affected by the current coronavirus crisis in the United States, leaving aside their differences and giving fans this spontaneous meeting —Even if it wasn't in person.

The ‘podcast’ that worked the miracle is called Heart I Heart NY Medical Workers ’ – making a clear reference to the episode of the fourth season 'I Heart NY' in which they pay tribute to the heroes of 9/11 – and it is presented by three boys who separately contacted the interpreters, who fell apart in words of thanks with the toilets. Specifically, they recognized the work of Meghan Daly, a doctor who works in the Big Apple with pandemic patients and who recognizes herself as a fan of the series. Parker praised his task:

“Their courage surprises me, as well as the commitment that all [the doctors] have when they rush to face something so terrifying. And yet, they feel that this is their duty, despite the lack of resources they have. I don't know how to thank you enough, I am very touched by your effort. ”

The rest of the protagonists also wanted to be present to praise the work of the medical community. Kristin Davis She commented that “it means a lot to everyone that they are at the bottom of the canyon”, she thanked the girl for seeing ‘Sex in New York’ and told her that she was proud to transmit some joy through the series. Likewise, Cattrall remarked excitedly that, indeed, without these workers we could not get ahead. Although without a doubt the message that caught the most attention was that of Cynthia Nixon, who was addressing Meghan after having investigated her: