The girls in the cast of ‘Skam Spain’ confess EVERYTHING in the ‘I never’

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The weekend comes and we can't think of a better plan to enjoy, finally, the Season 3 of ‘Skam Spain’! 🙌 The distribution formed by our favorite group of friends, Alba Planas (Eva), Irene Ferreiro (Cris), Hajar Brown (Amira), Celia Monedero (Viri) and Nicole Wallace (Nora), returns to the charge, with the latter as the protagonist of the delivery, to shrink our hearts again and feel 100% identified with their dramas.

In this installment, we will live the loving relationship of Nora and Alejandro, along with the reaction of Viri In this situation. Who has not ever been entangled in this mess? RT and Fav to this story.

And since the re Skam ’protas can’t rent us anymore, we’ve put them together to submit to the famous game ‘I never’. We do not know if we freak out more with their faces of disgust when drinking the shots or with their sincere answers to the most uncomfortable questions … Have they returned any garment after using it? Or have you ever taken advantage of fame? Give play!