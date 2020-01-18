The giant Deutsche Telekom increasingly involved in exports

Share it:

There Deutsche Telekom it is one of the largest telecommunications companies in Europe. Currently, Deutsche Telekom has over 216,000 employees in 50 countries and can count on 178 million customers worldwide.

Already in 2018 the German company became a partner of SK Gaming, a German organization that can count, among other things, on the sponsorship of Mercedes-Benz. Here, it seems that from the simple sponsorship the large companies mentioned have decided to directly purchase important shares of the organization.

Deutsche Telekom and Mercedes-Benz, in fact, they split 50% equally of the German org.

Hiro Kishi, Head of Sports Sponsorship in Deutsche Telekom: "Our acquisition highlights the importance and value that Deutsche Telekom attaches to exports and video games. Our networks, products and services offer the best possible environment for the export community. SK Gaming is the perfect partner with whom we can collaborate to shape the market in the future."

Founded in 1997, the org SK Gaming (the acronym stands for "Schroet Kommando") has established itself as one of the main European export organizations. Over the course of its history, SK Gaming has won some 60 major titles. Currently, SK Gaming competes in the SMITE Pro League, in the League of Legends LEC, in Clash Royale and in the FIFA eWorld Cup.