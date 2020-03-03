The gesture of Cristiano Ronaldo to a Bernabéu fan who kept recording him with his cell phone

The Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo witnessed live on Sunday the Classic between Real Madrid and Barcelona from one of the boxes of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

It was the return to what was his home for nine years since his departure to Juventus in Turin in summer 2018.

The top scorer in the history of the white team, with 450 goals in 438 participations, arrived at the Madrid fief in a van with tinted windows half an hour before the start of the duel to support to which his team was a key party in the fight for the title of LaLiga Santander.

The cameras were able to record how he enjoyed and celebrated the Goals of Vinícius and Mariano. It was his first appearance at Santiago Bernabéu since May 28, 2018, when he celebrated on the pitch the achievement of the thirteenth Champions League with Real Madrid, the third in a row, in a final after which he already opened the ban on his departure from a club in which he won 2 Leagues, 4 'Champions', 2 Cups of the King, 2 Super Cups of Spain, 3 European Super Cups and 3 Club World Cups.

The postponement until next May 13 of the match that this Sunday faced its current team, the Juventus, in front of Inter by the coronavirus, it allowed the Portuguese to be able to attend the classic of the Spanish League.

During the game, one of the fans took out his cell phone and decided to record it to hang it on his social networks. It was less than two meters away. What this follower was not expected is that the Portuguese crack will turn to greet and tell you to record the match, because the protagonist of the encounter was not him, but the players who were on the grass.