The Gentlemen, Guy Ritchie will write and direct a series based on his film

Miramax TV has surprisingly announced the development of a TV series based on The Gentlemen, Guy Ritchie’s popular action-comedy film with Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery and Colin Farrell unfortunately still unreleased in Italy.

As reported by Deadline, to the script and direction of the show we’ll find Ritchie himself, who will also executive produce alongside Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies. This is the closing of a circle for the project, which before being brought to the cinema was proposed precisely for the small screen.

“Miramax Television is thrilled to open a new creative collaboration with Guy Ritchie and The Gentlemen” said Marc Helwing, head of the company’s Worldwide Television division. “He is one of the most distinctive and prolific directors of our day and I have admired his creativity for many years, we couldn’t be more excited to bring The Gentlemen’s cinematic journey into the realm of world television.”

The plot of The Gentlemen revolves around the American Mickey Pearson (McConaughey), who attempts to raise an important marijuana empire based in London. When the rumor starts to circulate that the business of the activity is increasing more and more, however, a series of conspiracies and blackmails are triggered ready to steal the domain.

Here you can find the official trailer of The Gentlemen. In the meantime, as far as the big screen is concerned, we remind you that Guy Ritchie is planning to direct Cash Truck and a new spy-movie with Jason Statham.