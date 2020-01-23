The gentlemanly gesture of Antoine Griezmann with a journalist in the rain

Antoine Griezmann he was the great protagonist of FC Barcelona in the rugged debut of the Catalans in Copa del Rey against the modest Ibiza of Second B. The French striker scored two goals, one of them in the discount, to qualify for those of Quique Setién to the knockout stages.

His quality on the field also moved to the post-match interview, where he had a nice gesture with Lucia Villalon, journalist of DAZN, during the downpour that was falling in Ibiza.

"Antoine, if you want, you can hold the umbrella directly, so you don't get wet ", DAZN journalist pointed out, to which Griezmann responded "not for you"With a smile, what Villalón thanked with a smile.

Undoubtedly, a gesture that honors the French, which was not only the MVP within the field but also outside it.