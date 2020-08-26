The Genocidal Organ: review of the anime based on the novel by Project Itoh

Share it:

After the release of The Empire of Corpses and Harmony, also the last piece that makes up the animated equivalent of the imaginary developed by the late writer Satoshi Ito, known under the pseudonym of Project Itoh, is added to the anime available in streaming for subscribers to Amazon Prime Video. The feature film, entitled The Organ of Genocide (in original Gyakusatsu Kikan), is an adaptation of the first novel by the Japanese writer, a work attributable to the sci-fi genre that faces, like the aforementioned Harmony, a series of extremely current issues with the aim of stimulating reflection on contradictions and typical problems of contemporary society.

The film first landed in Japanese cinemas in 2017, following an extremely troubled production caused by the failure of the Manglobe animation studio, which was replaced by the studio Geno. The direction, the script and the character design of the work have been entrusted to Shuko Murase, former director of the series Ergo Proxy whose depth and complexity led us to approach L’organo Genocida with the hope of enjoying a work capable of enhancing the potential contained in the pages of the novel by Project Itoh. These expectations have unfortunately only been partially met, although the anime available on Amazon Prime Video it can however be considered as a valid exponent of the reference genre.

A new world

Sarajevo, 2015. About a century after the events that led to the outbreak of the First World War, the current capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina is once again theater of an event destined to rewrite the history of humanity. A nuclear device of rudimentary workmanship it razes the entire city to the ground, awakening and exacerbating that feeling of fear of terrorism that has hovered throughout the West since the fateful date of 11 September 2001. To avoid the recurrence of similar catastrophes, most governments of the Western states agree to impose a series of control and surveillance measures that although they involve a considerable restriction of individual freedoms they come accepted willingly by the majority of the world population, gripped by a generalized sense of insecurity to which only the degree of security achieved by the new measures is able to offer an answer.

As a result of the strict control action imposed by the governments of the most technologically advanced nations, a large part of the world experiences a period of apparent economic and social prosperity characterized by a high degree of public order and total absence of conflicts or terrorist actions. However, from this situation of peace they result excluding most of the developing countries in which there is, on the other hand, a worrying spread of extermination actions carried out against the local population, whose proportions and purposes lead these events back to the definition of genocide.

To avoid the hypothesis that such phenomena, whose existence is knowingly ignored by the media, could scratch the foundations of the new world order, the CIA begins to investigate the origin of the genocides, and decides to assign to the Clavis Shepard, the task of follow in the footsteps of a mysterious individual involved in the escalation of violence.

At the bottom of the abyss

The world that is the background to the events narrated over the course of the two hours necessary to reach the credits of L’Organo Genocida draws heavily fromdystopian imagery and maintains a series of references to contemporaneity or the recent past which define the portrait of a society characterized by problems and dilemmas of urgent relevance. The events narrated by the Project Itoh anime enhance the potential of such a context by proposing one narration with mature tones, which lingers, even visually, with one violence that sometimes borders on splatter, in the representation of darker aspects of the human soul.

The narrative mostly proceeds through flows of thought, monologues and above all dialogues among the various characters, characterized by exchanges of words able to offer various food for thought, embellished by a succession of quotes and references, most of which are of a literary nature and inherent to the life and work of the famous Bohemian writer Franz Kafka, which represents a sort of fil rouge that connects the different topics covered.

The choice to offer such a large space to the dialogic parts penalizes the action and subtracts dynamism and rhythm from the anime, but it is actually part of a precise declination of literary and cinematographic science fiction, and can also be read as a precise choice made in adherence to theimportance attached to the word within what is perhaps the most interesting and original of the topics dealt with. The reflection in question, perhaps inspired by what in linguistics is called theSapir-Whorf hypothesis, highlights the role of language in determining human behavior and consciousness, and plays a fundamental role in the development of the plot, which is why we prefer not to reveal other details about it.

Among the other issues addressed by the genocidal organ, the recently much debated one certainly stands out dichotomy between freedom and security and the relative reflection on the degree of personal freedom that it is lawful to sacrifice to prevent the onset of terrorist actions or more generally to safeguard the safety of the individual and of society or more simply in order to improve, under certain aspects, the conditions of life. This is a dissertation repeatedly proposed by the anime, which ends up resulting in a wider one examination on the meaning or rather on the various meanings of the very concept of freedom.

Deceptions and defects

Despite the importance of the role played by the previously mentioned themes, the thematic nucleus of the work – as well as the most intense social criticism that the author of the novel from which the anime is based intends to address to contemporary society – probably resides elsewhere and more in the specific in a parallelism between the condition experienced by Clavis Shepard and the attitude of which the anime intends to accuse contemporary man.

Like the protagonist, he is subjected to a control of the emotional sphere through the aid of specific nanomachines, in order to obtain better performance during operations, so each individual, as theorized by the anime, would be more or less consciously able to darken one’s conscience by ignoring violence or injustices that are instrumental in maintaining a certain standard of living and whose weight ends up having repercussions on the most disadvantaged states or on the weakest individuals in general.

What has been said so far in the course of our analysis allows us to highlight the depth of a complex and stratified work, in which they coexist artistic-literary citations, social criticism and philosophical ideas, but it does not clarify whether these contents have been adequately enhanced or if, conversely, the remarkable ambitions of the work have not been fully reflected in the level of quality achieved.

The answer to this question ideally places the anime between the two extremes just hypothesized, due to one overall direction only discreet and to a cast of characters who probably deserved a more careful characterization, especially in the case of the protagonist Clavis Shepard.

Despite the presence of similar defects, to which is added the feeling of being in front of a time of the narration in some cases too dilated to the detriment of some passages that are vice versa excessively sudden, we can say that the defects of the anime of Shuko Murase they do not nullify the scope of food for thought or the ability of the work to entertain the viewer, also thanks to the presence of some moments with a strong emotional impact.

As for the purely technical aspect of the anime, it is possible to find, in addition to the use of traditional animation techniques, a widespread but non-invasive use of CGI, which contributes to the achievement of an overall level of animations that can be said to be more than discrete.