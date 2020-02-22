The genius of Eiichiro Oda and the release of the last chapter of ONE PIECE

Share it:

There are not many authors who can boast of the appellation of "genius", or those who are able to go beyond the box and play with the details. Of course, Eiichiro Oda, the creator of ONE PIECE, is no exception to this terminology. And the last chapter is a clear demonstration of this.

After a series of chapters on the past of Kozuki Oden, the new issue of ONE PIECE is preparing to close the flashback to resume the events as they were left, in the middle of the saga of Wano. The harrowing story of one of the most trusted members of the crew White beard he gave fans countless food for thought, as well as interesting revelations about the future of the work.

In any case, the genius of Eiichiro Oda went outside the narrative of the story, accompanying the departure of the shogun to a national day in the Land of the Rising Sun, or theOden Day. Indeed, February 22nd is not only the release date of chapter 972, entitled precisely "I am Oden, and I was born to boil", but it is also the day on which the dish is celebrated in Japan.

An extraordinary detail, also considering the amount of attention prepared by sensei in managing the narration of the flashback. What is certain, however, is that February 22 will no longer be only a tribute to the famous course but also a dedication to that brave pirate named Kozuki Oden.