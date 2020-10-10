The genius of a fan gives a crossover between ONE PIECE and Duck Tales

Uncle Scrooge is one of the most loved Disney characters. Many years ago he was the protagonist of Duck Tales, a cartoon carried out together with his grandchildren Qui, Quo and Qua and the careless Jet McQuack. Years later, we were able to enjoy a reboot of Duck Tales. But what if this universe did joined to that of ONE PIECE?

Fan Wally_t_doe tried to answer this question with some really intriguing and funny fan art. What was a quartet formed by Uncle Scrooge and his nephews has passed into the hands of Monkey D. Garp and the little ones Luffy, Ace and Sabo. As you can see in the image below, Garp has the same jacket with the colors of Scrooge and the inevitable dark top hat. Around him are Sabo with the blue hat, Ace with the red hat and Luffy with the green hat.

A quartet certainly intriguing and that could build many fun adventures. By the way the fan of the two universes of ONE PIECE e Duck Tales has also decided to combine the style of the fonts: in the center of the image stands the word ONE PIECE but with the famous yellow and orange font of the world of ducks and another small touch that transforms Shonen Jump with the famous and recognizable style of Walt Disney.

Recently ONE PIECE has also been able to count on a crossover with Among us.