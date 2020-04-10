The Genie Family 2020 – The baby bump Etcì arrives in simulcast on Yamato Animation

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The anime of 2020 The Genie Family, also known in Italy as The baby bump wizard Etcì, will arrive in simulcast on the YouTube channel of Yamato Animation starting tomorrow, Saturday 11 April 2020, at 10:30 in the morning. The series, edited by the guys from Tatsunoko Production, is a sequel to the great classic of the 70s.

Yamato commented on the acquisition of the rights with a long Facebook post, stating the following: "After the expected debut of "Arte" and just before that of "Appare-Ranman!", Yamato Animation is going to enrich its spring schedule with another new anime series, reaching four simulcasts together with that of "Plunderer ”, Currently in continuation with the second part. We are talking about "Genie Family 2020" (Hakushon Daimou 2020), a new incarnation in a modern key of the original classic from 1969, which the greatest of you will remember with the title "The baby bump Etcì". This new comedy will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the opera, bringing the daily adventures of the lively family of geniuses back to our homes". At the bottom you can take a look at the complete press release.

And what do you think of it? Are you happy? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! For more information on the Yamato series, we refer you to our insights on the spring souls Arte and Plunderer – Part 2.