Entertainment

The Genie Family 2020 – The baby bump Etcì arrives in simulcast on Yamato Animation

April 10, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The anime of 2020 The Genie Family, also known in Italy as The baby bump wizard Etcì, will arrive in simulcast on the YouTube channel of Yamato Animation starting tomorrow, Saturday 11 April 2020, at 10:30 in the morning. The series, edited by the guys from Tatsunoko Production, is a sequel to the great classic of the 70s.

Yamato commented on the acquisition of the rights with a long Facebook post, stating the following: "After the expected debut of "Arte" and just before that of "Appare-Ranman!", Yamato Animation is going to enrich its spring schedule with another new anime series, reaching four simulcasts together with that of "Plunderer ”, Currently in continuation with the second part. We are talking about "Genie Family 2020" (Hakushon Daimou 2020), a new incarnation in a modern key of the original classic from 1969, which the greatest of you will remember with the title "The baby bump Etcì". This new comedy will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the opera, bringing the daily adventures of the lively family of geniuses back to our homes". At the bottom you can take a look at the complete press release.

READ:  WHO recommends playing video games during confinement due to coronavirus

And what do you think of it? Are you happy? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! For more information on the Yamato series, we refer you to our insights on the spring souls Arte and Plunderer – Part 2.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.