The generation is over and you can't miss the best PS4 exclusives

It is only a few months before there is a generational change and PS4 passes the baton to PS5. It would be a shame if that moment came and you had not played best exclusives of the generation on PlayStation 4, so we are going to share the selections from the IGN Spain newsroom so that you can take advantage of these times of confinement and catch up on a price that you cannot miss thanks to the spring offers from the PlayStation Store.

God of war

The winner of the 2018 Game of the Year award is a soft reboot by Sony Santa Monica in which Kratos faces Nordic threats in the company of his son Atreus. The development team led by Cory Barlog showed a level of the most demanding in terms of attention to detail of its world, characters and gameplay, turning a veteran PlayStation franchise into a testament to the power of storytelling in the videogames. All aspects of God of War on PlayStation 4 feel intentional, interconnected with all the other major aspects of the game, making exploring every inch of your world a rewarding opportunity.

Everything from the main narrative to the side quests and the seemingly useless collectibles influence your and Kratos' understanding of the world and its main characters. And God of War brilliantly never makes any of it seem like a dry history lesson, from using Atreus's diary as a way to communicate information through his eyes to Mimir's many hilarious but insightful reflections, God of War se he's constantly getting smart, masterfully using the power of his script. It's also a very fun experience in the purely playable, with Kratos' Leviathan ax as one of the most satisfying game weapons we've used in a long time, and with clever progression, fascinating environments, and a shocking storyline, God of War is without a doubt one of the best experiences of the generation.

The Last of Us – Remastered

Post-apocalyptic survival stories of virus-infected zombies and infected are fairly prevalent in almost every pop culture media these days, but The Last of Us stands out above the rest by focusing less on the horrors of the world or even in a group and more about the central dynamic between two incredibly well-written but ultimately tragic characters. Joel and Ellie start out as two strangers, one of them a grieving father and the other an orphan teenager, and they navigate a landscape infested with nightmare creatures, creating survival tools, searching for weapons, and traversing the crumbling remains of a society that some time was normal.

With only a few to trust, their bond is strengthened by being tested not only by the deformed and garish monsters wandering the earth infected by a fungus, but also the last remaining humans, some of whom became vile. and sinister after the fall of society. The Last of Us: Remastered tells a compelling story to unravel how to actually play, thanks to a series of highly polished combat and survival systems and a wonderfully grim world to explore. It's equal parts The Road (The Road) by Cormac McCarthy and Logan by James Mangold, and the end result is one of the most beautiful and disturbing stories ever told in a video game and one that will stay with you for years to come and that won't You can miss out on The Last of Us – Part 2.

Bloodborne

Bloodborne is a brutally difficult and immensely terrifying horror and action game that will immediately despair, in true From Software style. You will appear, die, and repeat until you throw away your controller, divorce yourself from your television, and promise to withdraw from video games … just to try one more time. In fact, you'll appreciate more a joyous, quiet ride amidst the sun in the real world — when possible again — free from the punishments of Bloodborne and his web of twisted beasts, creepy howls, and heartbreaking lunatic killers.

But a voice in your head will begin to ring and linger, urging you to go back, advance, and conquer the game. And when you do, you'll find yourself satisfied and with a swollen, patient, and energetic chest, ready to face your gruesome bosses, corrupt cathedrals, and wet and smelly catacombs. Then you will die again, but this time you will be stronger, wiser, and older, and you will be prepared for the most terrible of beasts to leap out of the shadows and destroy you again. Bloodborne is a horrible and vile world where every reward brings risks and fear is palpable. And while her challenges feel insurmountable and out of reach, your skill and determination will eventually prevail and you will continue to move forward without realizing it. Death is frequent. The frustration is true. But ultimately, victory is possible, and when it is achieved, it becomes one of the best feelings in the world.

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Horizon is one of the most beautiful open world games ever created. Blades of grass sway in the wind under the blossoming sunrises. Forest creatures line mossy hills and stuttering streams. In the distance, towering cities rise from the ashes of a prosperous society. And most importantly, giant mechanical dinosaurs impressively equipped with terrifying weapons roam the earth, roaring, creaking, and trampling on their prey. When legendary studio Guerrilla Games revealed that they were pulling away from the Killzone franchise to make an open-world robot dinosaur hunting game starring a red-haired warrior, the world didn't know the big game to come.

The end result is a vast, wonderful and unique open-world action game with just the right amount of RPG elements coming together to create a brilliant new IP in what players hope will become a legendary franchise for years to come. Shooting down a gigantic boss with an active melee attack strategy and well-placed projectiles is one of the most exciting experiences on PlayStation 4, and the looting of shrapnel from a downed robot for much-needed upgrade pieces is equally satisfying. Horizon takes some of the best elements of existing open world games and weaves them together to make something completely original and new.

Uncharted 4

With this installment of the fundamental series of PlayStation 4, our hero, Nathan Drake, says goodbye. But before he does, he embarks on a final adventure involving his longtime partner, Sully, and his lost brother, Sam, who has just been released from prison and needs help. Unfortunately for Nathan, he's already hung up his treasure hunter boots to lead a quiet life with his wife Elena. These stories intertwine to create a dramatic and satisfying story of puzzles, puzzle solving, and gunfights. Many shootings.

Uncharted 4: The Thief's End is a remarkable achievement at the Naughty Dog blockbuster level, as well as graphic beauty. Uncharted 4 continues the proud tradition of unrivaled polishing and styling series, with a great multiplayer component to enjoy in the company of other PlayStation Plus users. Most importantly, it is a gentle farewell to the group of incredible characters we have known for nine over ten years. A thief-worthy outcome, in fact.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Uncharted was nicknamed 'Dude Raider' when it was first released for how Nathan Drake appeared to be a natural substitute for Lara Croft in Naughty Dog's treasure hunt adventure. Over the course of four games, Nathan Drake was able to establish himself as a compelling protagonist, but Uncharted: The Lost Legacy proved the same to be true for Drake's supporting cast as well.

The Lost Legacy focused on treasure hunter Chloe Frazer and mercenary Nadine Ross, co-stars on Drake in Uncharted 2 and 4 respectively, and discovered that there is enthusiasm and chemistry in the cast without Nate. The Lost Legacy not only opened the door to the spin-offs of the Uncharted universe, but the exclusive open sandbox structure of this title serves as a reference to give it a try. Uh, maybe Drake is actually a bit more replaceable than we thought.

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel's Spider-Man is a master class of fun that can come out of the comics, an expertly constructed open world that perfectly encapsulates the wonder of looking at the inspiring New York City skyline and the fantasy of power to become a superhero and climb Effortlessly the tallest buildings in the Big Apple. It is a game about Spider-Man created by people who deeply adore Spidey. Marvel's Spider-Man is a magnificent technical triumph that is completely sublime to play. In a second, you will be casting cobwebs over a busy downtown street, soaring into the sunset and running flawlessly between giant skyscrapers. Next up, kicking a thug from the air, chaining combos between his comrades, hitting them on the walls, and leaping across rooftops without touching the ground.

The simple act of rocking and touring the city is so satisfying and addictive that you probably want to explore every nook and corner and collect all the collectibles before the story ends, to squeeze the game 100%. Once you decide to move the narrative forward, you'll find a poasaplandant story of love and loss, teenage issues, and tons and tons of bad humor in the Peter Parker way. Along the way, you'll unlock iconic Spider-Man costumes, defeat evil villains in shocking scenes, and realize that the modern day revival of comic book movies we all so joyfully enjoyed finally finally made its return to video games.

Death stranding

Hideo Kojima left the Metal Gear Solid franchise to create something different in the title that gave the most to talk about last year and that did not leave anyone indifferent. Far from the usual action and stealth in Kojima Productions' play, Death Stranding is a much slower game, in which our mission as a delivery man helps rebuild America after a cataclysm.

In a solitary and minimalist experience, in which a priori you are alone against the world, but nevertheless the social functions make you really feel that you are also contributing your bit in the world of other players is a kind of online multiverse. The experience of finding a ladder to help you reach a difficult point after several minutes of walking is priceless, although we will do what we can by liking the person who placed it. All this while we take care of a baby in a strange container that keeps him alive and we are unraveling the great mystery of the story so mysterious and deep that Kojima presents us.

Days Gone

As we said before, zombie apocalypse-centered adventures are frequent in pop culture, but it is the task of each study to get their distinctive touch within a common approach. In the case of Days Gone, instead of the classic improvised hero after the fall of society, they put us in the shoes of the antihero Deacon St. John (wonderfully dubbed by Claudio Serrano), the member of a biker gang that only two Loves keep wanting to live: his wife Sarah and his motorcycle.

In addition to the narrative value of the bike almost as one more character, the Sony Bend team managed to present a new way of navigating a massive map inspired by the surrounding areas of Oregon, where the studio is located, in a variety of harsh ecosystems, with a huge map to explore and hordes of hundreds of zombies waiting to catch you and make you porridge.

Ratchet & Clank

The iconic PlayStation Ratchet & Clank franchise was enhanced on PS4 with a beautiful and fun remake of the duo's first adventure. Using later innovations from the franchise, there is a magnificent level of detail in the lombax and robot adventure, also with some notable improvements in the story. The initial reunion and budding friendship of the title duo feel more formed and written more intelligently and according to the new times, while the characteristic humor of the series continues. Veldin, Rilgar and other Pixar-style worlds are beautiful environments with plenty to explore, and in-game modernizations make the adventure as fresh as ever. And of course, Insomniac's distinctive ability to create wacky weapons is even more on display in HD.

Playlink

In these difficult times that we have had to live through, in which we are spending more time at home than usual due to force majeure, it is a good time to take advantage of social games and the accessibility that the Playlink format offers us, in the that we can play simply using our smartphone as a controller, making it even easier for people not used to video games to have a good time without control complications. In this sense, they should not be missing in your digital library: