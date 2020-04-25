Sports

The Generalitat says that there can be no indiscriminate tests on footballers and that it is the responsibility of the Ministry

April 24, 2020
Edie Perez
The Director of Public Health of the Generalitat, Joan Guix, in statements to the program What t'hi jugues has ensured, along the same lines that Health maintains, that football players cannot be tested indiscriminately and massive until all the essential demand for professionals such as health professionals, etc. is fully covered.


They should only be given to soccer players in the event that they present symptoms and under medical prescription: "No one can test if it's not on the official circuit. "

The competition, according to the Generalitat, on the tests is from the Ministry of Health since the Catalan government remembers that in a State of Alarm the competitions were all "recentralized".

The Generalitat is already advancing that when it regains its powers, will not authorize the indiscriminate rest footballers because "the legislation is clear" and it foresees that all the reagents and tests in the laboratories are publicly available. The Generalitat believes that at the end of the Alarm Decree, neither all test needs will be covered for essential services.

The director of public health predicted that the return to the football stadiums with the public It will be very difficult until a vaccine is found, and that meanwhile, we will have to play behind closed doors and "We will see" if there can be an audience in 2021.


