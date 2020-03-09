Sports

The Generalitat recommends playing Barça-Naples behind closed doors by the coronavirus

March 9, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

It has been advanced by L'esportiu. Govern and Barça have to meet tomorrow Tuesday to make a decision. Although Naples is not in the Italian emergency regions, the protocol of the ministry and department also provides that events with participation of countries at risk are can cancel, suspend or play behind closed doors. The latter is the hypothesis that this Saturday put on the table the monitoring commission formed by Interior, Salut and Sports Secretary.

It is the commission that already suspended the Barcelona marathon. An added problem is that 5,000 tickets are already sold to followers of Naplesbut the recommendation is door closes due to the difficulty of so many health and security personnel for a party of 90,000 people.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.