The Generalitat recommends playing Barça-Naples behind closed doors by the coronavirus

It has been advanced by L'esportiu. Govern and Barça have to meet tomorrow Tuesday to make a decision. Although Naples is not in the Italian emergency regions, the protocol of the ministry and department also provides that events with participation of countries at risk are can cancel, suspend or play behind closed doors. The latter is the hypothesis that this Saturday put on the table the monitoring commission formed by Interior, Salut and Sports Secretary.

It is the commission that already suspended the Barcelona marathon. An added problem is that 5,000 tickets are already sold to followers of Naplesbut the recommendation is door closes due to the difficulty of so many health and security personnel for a party of 90,000 people.