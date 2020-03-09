The Generalitat, on Barça-Naples: "Another possibility is that the followers of Italy do not come"

The Generalitat of Catalonia will decide on Tuesday if the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League between Barcelona and Naples, scheduled for next March 18, finally it is held behind closed doors at the Camp Nou before the coronavirus crisis.

There are different possibilities. Among them, that the Barça-Naples behind closed doors. But it could also be disputed with open doors, although without Italian fans, that is, that they did not come and that the amount of their tickets could be returned to them. Almost 5,000 tickets have been sold to Neapolitan followers.

The secretary for the sport of the Generalitat, Gerard Figueras, explained in SER Catalunya that both possibilities are open and that tomorrow in a meeting at nine with the club and the departments of Interior, Health and Sports of the Generalitat a decision will be made.

In fact, playing behind closed doors is not in this case an automatic precept since Naples does not come from confinement areas decreed by the Italian Government.

"But his followers come from a country of risk and we must put medical and prudent criteria before sports and economic," said Figueras.

Playing it behind closed doors would avoid the enormous deployment of toilets and security personnel for an event with 90,000 people.

This Saturday the monitoring commission of the regional and municipal administrations has already postponed the Barcelona Marathon. Besides of Barça- Naples, in study, is falling this Sunday a Espanyol-Alavés, and later highlighted sporting events such as the Volta or the Godó of tennis, including “La Cursa” of El Corte Inglés.