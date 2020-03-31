The Gamescom organization will meet in May to analyze its feasibility

Although a couple of weeks ago, coinciding with the cancellation of E3 2020, Gamescom reaffirmed its intention to be held in August despite the current health crisis due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, the organization has sent a new statement in which it begins to air the viability of the event to be held at the Koelnmesse in Cologne , Germany.

"The organizers of Gamescom have updated their plans for this year: despite the fact that the world's largest event for computers and video games will not take place in five months, some of the planned measures have already been announced in light of the Crown Crisis Existing digital formats like Gamescom: Opening Night Live and Gamescom Now will be sasaplandificantly expanded and new modules will be added.

After millions of fans around the world flocked to Gamescom en masse last year, records are also expected to be broken by 2020. Koelnmesse and the German Video Game Industry Association jointly announced that Gamescom will definitely take place at least in digital format from August 25 to 29. They say it won't be postponed. The same goes for the Devcom developer conference (August 22-24), which starts before Gamescom.

An assessment of how Gamescom can also be carried out on-site in Cologne will be carried out in mid-May, based on the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic at the time in conjunction with the responsible state authorities. If a face-to-face event is possible, there will also be more information at that stage regarding what changes should be made to ensure the health of all visitors. This has been agreed with the largest exhibitors, therefore all Gamescom plans continue at full speed.

At the same time, the organizers ensure that visitors will receive a refund for tickets already paid and exhibitors will receive a full refund for payments made to Koelnmesse if Gamescom or Devcom cannot be carried out in Cologne by official order. More information on digital formats will be announced in the coming months. "