The Gamescom organization will meet in May to analyze its feasibility

Although a couple of weeks ago, coinciding with the cancellation of E3 2020, Gamescom reaffirmed its intention to be held in August despite the current health crisis due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, the organization has sent a new statement in which it begins to air the viability of the event to be held at the Koelnmesse in Cologne , Germany.
Given the current scenario, in which there is no certainty about when it will be time to return to normal life, it is interesting that the Gamescom organization is anticipating and seeing digital alternatives, as will happen with E3 2020.
