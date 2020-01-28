The Games With Gold Announced February 2020

Share it:

If you were wanting to know what the games would be Games With Gold For this next month of February 2020, you don't have to wait any longer. Microsoft has just announced them and, the truth is that they are not bad at all. Not only for the great variety of genres that are represented, but also for fairly recent titles such as Call of Cthulhu. Below you can see the trailer for the presentation of the games.

As usual, all games will be arriving gradually throughout the month. In addition, the Xbox 360 games will be ours forever, even if the subscription ends. Remember also that the latter are backward compatible with Xbox One. Then we leave you with the complete list of titles that will arrive this month

TT Isle of Man – Xbox One – February 1 to 29.

– Xbox One – February 1 to 29. Call of Cthulhu – Xbox One – From February 16 to March 15.

– Xbox One – From February 16 to March 15. Fable Heroes – Xbox One and Xbox 360 – February 1 to 15.

– Xbox One and Xbox 360 – February 1 to 15. Star Wars Battlefront – Xbox One and Xbox 360 – From February 16 to 29.

Speaking a bit about the games, TT Isle of Man will allow us to face the challenge of Snaefell Mountain in a racing game with high-speed motorcycles. For its part, Call of Cthulhu will bring us all the terror of the worlds of H.P. Lovecraft in a Survival Horror inspired by the classic role-playing game of pencil and paper.

For its part, Fable Heroes presents a very addictive adventure. As heroes of Albion, play with up to four players, either competitively or cooperatively, and collect as many gold coins as you can. Finally, Star Wars: Battlefront allows us to participate in memorable battles of the first six Star Wars movies as we fight on the front lines with each weapon and vehicle we see at our disposal.

