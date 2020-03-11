The games of Sevilla and Getafe in the Europa League are suspended

The UEFA announced this Wednesday that the two meetings of the Europa League will not be played on Thursday "as planned."

AS Roma confirmed this morning that it would not travel to Seville, once its flight was not authorized, for the dispute of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League that should be played, behind closed doors, in Ramón Sánchez- Pizjuán The Spanish Government announced on Tuesday the cancellation of direct flights between Spain and Italy because of the crisis generated by the coronavirus.

As a result of the travel restrictions between Spain and Italy imposed yesterday by the Spanish authorities, the following matches of #UEL They will not take place tomorrow as planned. 🇪🇸 Seville – Rome 🇮🇹

🇮🇹 Inter Milan – Getafe 🇪🇸 – UEFA.com in Spanish (@UEFAcom_en) March 11, 2020

For his part, the president of Getafe, Angel Torres, had shown in the last hours his refusal to travel to Milan for the match against Inter to avoid any risk for the expedition of the club azulón before the crisis of the coronavirus that is being lived with special intensity in the northern area of ​​Italy.

(We are expanding this information)