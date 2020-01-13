The GameCube Controller for Switch is available exclusively on Amazon.it

Share it:

Back available exclusively on Amazon on GameCube controller for Nintendo Switch. The controller has the same design as the joypad launched in 2001 together with the console of the same name and allows you to improve the gaming experience with Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

"A lot of Super Smash Bros fans have grown up playing Super Smash Bros Melee for Nintendo GameCube, and the most nostalgic prefer to continue doing it with that controller. As was already possible on Nintendo Wii with Super Smash Bros Brawl, Nintendo gives you the opportunity to play the last chapter of the Smash series in a more classic way, to celebrate a console that has remained in the hearts of many!"

The controller alone is priced at 34.99 euros while the controller + adapter bundle costs 59.99 euros, in both cases with availability scheduled for 22 January.

The offer is valid for a limited period and in any case while stocks last, the product is sold exclusively on Amazon.it and cannot be found at other chains or stores.